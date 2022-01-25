Lenovo’s new phone is a beast with up to 22GB of RAM

The new Lenovo Y90. Image : Lenovo.

Lenovo will soon officially unveil its next smartphone, but thanks to leaks we now have a good idea of ​​the hardware that this new phone will feature, and it’s really interesting. This is the new Lenovo Legion Y90, and among its features it includes nothing less than 22 GB of RAM.

Yes, 22 GB of RAM, that’s more than most include of laptops on the market today. The Legion Y90 achieves this with a hybrid mix between 18GB of physical RAM and 4GB of virtual RAM. And of course, along with that amount of RAM comes the new processor. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from Qualcomm, which we will see in most high-end phones of this 2022.

The rest of its specifications are also very interesting. It has a 6.92” screen with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a dual camera system with a 64 MP sensor and a 16 MP sensor, and its front camera is 44 MP. Its storage capacity, in addition, is no less than 640 GB, thanks to two internal drives, one 512 GB and one 128 GB.

Of course, being a smartphone aimed at the world of the gamers and the most demanding users, the phone has a dual fan system to take care of cooling its components (in the image above these lines you can see the ventilation holes on its back). As for its battery, it is 5,600 mAh and has support for 68W fast charging.

But this is not the only phone that Lenovo will present. A less powerful model will also be available, which although it also includes a 6.92″ screen and a 144 Hz refresh rate, its processor is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, its RAM is only 18 GB and its storage capacity is 512 GB. For the rest, it shares the same cameras and has a similar cooling system, but its battery is a little smaller, at 5,500 mAh, although it has an even faster charge, at 90 W.

The new Lenovo Legion Y90 is expected to arrive in February, although it will surely be limited to the Chinese market first and we will have to wait a little longer to see it in the rest of the world. [vía Gizmochina]