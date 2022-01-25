La Nación / Chilean President intervenes in controversy between Taylor Swift and Damon Albarn

The American singer was criticized in the press by Damon Albarn for “not writing her own songs”. Via Twitter, she responded to the Gorillaz frontman: “She was a huge fan of yours until I saw this. I write all my songs. Your comment is completely false and very harmful. You don’t have to like my songs, but it’s really fucked up trying to discredit my lyrics,” Swift wrote.

The exchange raised a global controversy among his followers, in which Boric intervened. “Here in Chile you have a great group of fans who know that you write your own songs from the heart,” he tweeted in English, adding: “Don’t take seriously guys who need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south, Taylor.”

Boric, who on March 11 assumes as the youngest president in the history of Chile, at 36 years old, is a declared admirer of Swift, whose music he met during the pandemic, according to what he said. The British singer later apologized to Swift, who is re-recording her first six albums so she can control her rights.

This move came after her public fight with industry mogul Scooter Braun over the purchase of her previous label, which gave her a majority stake in the master recordings of the singer-songwriter’s first six albums. Braun subsequently sold the master rights to Swift’s works to the investment fund Shamrock Holdings.

Source: AFP.