Juan Otero will sign for three years with America; Álvaro Jiménez is still on the azulcrema radar

Sources revealed to ESPN that Juan Otero will arrive in Mexico City this Tuesday to take the rigorous exams and sign a three-year contractual relationship with América.

MEXICO — Hiring of Juan Otero with America it is practically a fact and will become official in the next few hours. The player will reach Mexico City this same Tuesday to report immediately to the Coapa nest and close his contract with the Eagles.

The Colombian will carry out the rigorous medical exams and, if he passes them, will sign his three-year contract with the azulcrema entity.

The Colombian comes from participating with Saints in this tournament, so there would be no problem for him to be ready for the duel on February 5 against San Luis at the Azteca Stadium.

Despite his low numbers in the previous tournament and the discontent of a sector of Americanism, the Colombian is to the liking of the Americanist body that knows him from his time at Estudiantes de la Plata and they hope that he can perform well in America.

With the hiring of Otero, the Eagles have currently covered the foreign places to which the club is entitled, although it is not ruled out that one more element could come out to make room for another right winger that could be the Spaniard Alvaro Jimenez.

In Spain they affirm that the player is in the wishes of the Mexican club, however, the board of directors of the Cadiz confirmed to ESPN that so far have not received communication from America.

Meanwhile, in Argentina they assure that Mouth steam Roger Martinez, but America has not received any proposal from the Xeneizes, while another name that is handled that could come out is Paraguayan Bruno Valdez.