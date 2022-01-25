After spending two years away from the cinema, the actor Johnny Depp finally got his first role

Johnny Depp lands his first role after two years on the blacklist

Johnny Depp started this year on the right foot, a few days ago, the artist announced that I would return to screen big accompanied by the French filmmaker Maïwenncon, who will play King Louis XV who ruled France for 59 years.

At the moment the title of the film is unknown, but it is known that it will be a biographical film, which will begin shooting this year at the Palace of Versailles and will be recorded in French, a language that the actor speaks perfectly.

The last film starring the actor was “The Minamata Photographer”, which was involved in the scandal that Depp was part of, so the original studio that produced it decided to abandon the project and later it was taken up by another production house.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be produced by Why Not Productions, while Wild Bunch International will handle worldwide sales and present the project at the European Film Market next February in Berlin.

It may interest you: These are the apps that consume the most data