John Sutcliffe assures that Juan Otero arrives at America

America is close to closing the hiring of Santos Laguna’s element that will change teams for Clausura 2022

Juan Otero will become America’s reinforcement for Clausura 2022. According to information published by John Sutcliffe, reporter for ESPN, the Colombian will join the ranks of America, after he played with Santos the last two Liga MX tournaments.

Juan Otero is nowhere near changing teams for Clausura 2022. AP

Otero had been a starter with Santos in the first two games of Clausura 2022 and in both he had played 90 minutes. However, surprisingly, last Sunday he appeared on the substitutes bench and did not enter the field of play despite the fact that the scoreboard was not favorable for the Torreón team.

Sources commented to ESPN that the agreement between both directives is practically done and only a few details are missing to be able to make the contracting of the South American official with the Americanist team.

In fact, this Tuesday Otero no longer worked with his still colleagues in Santos Laguna and everything indicates that he will travel to Mexico City in the next few hours to carry out medical tests with the azulcremas and sign his contract with the azulcrema institution.

It should be noted that the possible hiring of Otero has not been well received by a sector of Americanism which points out that the coffee grower does not have good enough numbers to reach the Eagles, even his possible acquisition triggered the #FueraBaños again in the social networks.

Otero arrived in Mexico at Guard1anes 2021 and so far he has only played for Santos Laguna in the Mx League, the Colombian has scored 4 goals with the Albiverdes shirt and hopes to consolidate his career in Mexico with his imminent transfer to the Águilas del America

