iTunes ranking in Ecuador: top 10 of the most watched movies today Monday, January 24

one. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of the future of his daughters and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports turning them into legendary icons.

3. Misfit

From the creators of Conexión.TV, this is the story of JULIA, a Latin American teenager who has lived in the United States for most of her life. She is popular, a successful Youtuber and wants to become the prom queen. Everything changes abruptly when her family has to return to Ecuador. What will she have to face? Getting used to a new culture and a Catholic high school will not be easy. The “gringa” becomes the target of “La Reinas”, three popular bullies who rule the school. Julia is now a misfit who will have to win the affection of her new friends in order to survive.

Four. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a large theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts a multitude of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a prankster and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant with stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a family of gangsters and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

5. cop shop

On the run from a deadly killer, a cunning con artist hatches a plan to hide inside a small-town police station. However, when the hit man shows up at the police station, an unsuspecting rookie cop finds himself caught in the crosshairs.

6. the green knight

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), the brash and headstrong nephew of King Arthur, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic with emerald skin.

7. Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin

The next film in the ‘Paranormal Activity’ franchise.

8. The father

Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), an acerbic, somewhat mischievous 80-year-old who has stubbornly decided to live alone, rejects each and every caretaker his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) tries to hire to help him around the house. She is desperate because she can no longer visit him on a daily basis and she feels that her father’s mind is beginning to fail and she is becoming more and more disconnected from reality. Anne suffers the gradual loss of her father as his mind deteriorates, but she also clings to the right to live her own life.

9. Aquaman

Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman (Jason Momoa), is an inhabitant of a powerful underwater kingdom called Atlantis. In this film full of action, adventure, and even parts of terror, we will learn about his origins, from when he was a child raised by a human man and considered an outcast by his own, until he grows up and must face the problems that have arisen. In your world. Then, this half-human, half-Atlantean man will embark on the journey of his life, in which he will have to find out who he really is and if he is worthy of being a king. Accompanied by Mera (Amber Heard), he will face this and other challenges, while facing Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and his own half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson). Will he be able to lead his people and become a hero to the world?

10. Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and their son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he wants to save the ones he loves most. The team reunites to stop a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

