‘it’s something I’ve never done before’, speaking of his encounter with Macbeth

The actor Denzel Washington is sitting in a comfortable chair, his face is serious but at the beginning of the talk he gave small smiles. The protagonist of great films like Malcolm X Y Training Day showed us that he is a reserved man, even if he doesn’t look like it on the screen.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand star in a tale of murder, madness, ambition and wrathful cunning titled The tragedy of Macbeth, Based on the play by William Shakespeare, written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen.

The Oscar winner, incurses into streaming content with the original Apple TV+ tape and shared details of this production inspired by the 2013 Manchester International Festival play.

How did you get involved in the project?

— Joel Coen and I talked about three years ago, I would say maybe 4 or 5 years before filming, about doing something together. I wasn’t very specific then, I don’t really remember if we talked about Macbeth, but that’s how we met. Later on he and I and Frances (McDormand) started meeting and half a year or 2 years before the filming we started reading scenes from the play together.

“Macbeth has a big ego and I don’t think I have, but if he did, my wife would take care of it whenever she can.” — Denzel Washington

Can you tell us about the rehearsal process?

— We rehearsed the film as if it were a play. We sat around a table, we put on the whole play, with all its entrances and closings like a mise-en-scène, so it was all as if we had been on stage.

What was it like working with Joel Coen?

— He is brilliant. He is the best at what he does and it was a treat. It is what anyone could wish for, to be able to do the best with the best.

What is the difference of this version of Shakespeare with other productions in which you have participated?

— I don’t see it that way, I couldn’t compare it to something I’ve done before. I mean, it’s something I’ve never done before, well I did. Much ado About Nothing (Kenneth Branagh 1993), but it is a different process than making a work.

The tragedy of Macbeth. Denzel Washington Frances McDormand star in The Tragedy of Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen. (Photo: Courtesy of Apple TV+./Courtesy of Apple)

What was it like working with the rest of the cast?

— Frances is great, you know? She is energetic and obviously very talented, as is the entire cast. I think Joel, Frances and I absorbed a lot of energy from the younger actors and actresses and everything they brought to the film.

Did design production and cinematography change the way you worked?

— It gave you the feeling of having been acting in the staging, because of the lighting and the scenery, everything in general. We moved from one set to another, it was like one of those one-act plays.

What would you like to relive from the past?

— Mmmm you know last year my father died and I would like to go back to that first play I did when I was very young, where my mother went to see me every night.

What is it about The Tragedy of Macbeth?

Denzel Washington, in a very introspective register, plays the man who wants to be king, and a Machiavellian Frances McDormand is his Lady. Both offer meticulous interpretations of jaded characters, a couple who end up plotting a political assassination and maddened by guilt, after listening to the malevolent predictions of a trio of “fateful sisters”.

The film can now be seen on the Apple TV + platform.

When to see yourself on the big screen?

January 28 starts screening at the Cineteca Nacional in Mexico City.

