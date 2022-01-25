In Photos: From Rod Stewart’s Luxurious New Car to Relaxing and Working Days for Kim Kardashian

Celebrations, leisure and work days, family outings and romantic walks mark the agenda of celebrities in different latitudes. While Kim Kardashian chooses the Caribbean beaches for a photo shoot for her swimwear line, other well-known figures from the entertainment industry defy the cold winter evenings in the northern hemisphere with various activities.

In the waters of the Caribbean, Kim Kardashian poses in a colorful electric blue design in a photo shoot to promote her SKIMS swimwear line Mega/The Grosby Group

In the UK, the music legend Rod Stewart was out for lunch in the Hertfordshire town with his wife, Penny Lancaster, and their youngest son. The family was in high spirits celebrating the boy’s soccer team winning a match. Rod and his son proudly wore the team’s green and white colors. As a fact to highlight: what could be one of the last acquisitions of the artist, a high-end car from the Ferrari house, possibly a self-gift that the star could dedicate to himself on the occasion of the celebration of his 77th birthday last weekend.

Rod Stewart enjoyed lunch in the city of Hertfordshire, in the United Kingdom, with his wife, the model Penny Lancaster, and their youngest son Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Stewart arrived in a new Ferrari supercar, possibly a birthday present for himself after the star celebrated his 77th birthday last weekend. Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

In Los Angeles, a distinguished Lady Gaga was photographed at the exit of the program Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Hollywood, which he attended for the promotion of his latest film, House of Gucci.

In a park in Los Angeles, Hilary Duff She was also caught by photographers while taking care of her newborn baby, Mae, in a meeting with her former partner, Mike Comrie.

Lady Gaga, at the exit of an interview for Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Hollywood to promote his latest film, House of Gucci Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Hilary Duff cares for her newborn baby, Mae, while meeting her ex-partner, Mike Comrie, as part of a family day out at a park in Los Angeles Backgrid/The Grosby Group

in Santa Barbara, Ryan Gosling went shopping with his daughters, Esmeralda and Amanda, fruit of a relationship with actress Eva Mendes. The family made stops at a craft store before stopping for ice cream and a walk around town. The actor and his girls spent an hour touring a lumberyard and nursery looking for plants.

It is worth remembering that, in December 2021, Ryan and Mendes decided to change the city for a secluded country house located in the quiet seaside town of Carpenteria.

Ryan Gosling went with his daughters, Esmeralda and Amanda, to a store selling household items on a tour of the city of Santa Barbara that included a visit to a nursery and an ice cream parlor

In the United Kingdom, Emilia Clarke and Samuel L Jackson began filming the television series Secret Invasion. The Marvel universe took over the city of Leeds for the filming, which transformed the town into a stage that recreates various corners of Russia.

Emilia Clarke in costume on the set of the movie Space Invasion in Leeds

In the cold winter days of New York, several celebrities choose their best coats and go out. Blake Lively enjoyed a romantic walk with Ryan Reynolds through the Tribeca neighborhood while the actress Kristen Stewart did the same for Manhattan. Selena Gomez She was also seen giving herself over to the charms of the emblematic city.

Photo © 2022 Splash News/The Grosby Group JANUARY 24, 2022 New York, NY – Blake Lively wears a teddy bear fur coat, faded jeans and boots as she clings to Ryan Reynolds on a romantic walk in Tribeca, New York. Splash News/The Grosby Group

Kristen Stewart walks accompanied by the streets of Manhattan.

