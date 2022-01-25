How long were Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield together? Are Zendaya and Tom Holland a couple? spider-man

Producer Amy Pascal revealed that she warned the stars of The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Far from Home not to start a romantic relationship.

In an interview for theNew York Times, The producer pointed out that she told the actors what she thought, but she was not listened to.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture. Don’t go there, just don’t. Try not. I gave Andrew and Emma the same advice. It can complicate things, you know? And everyone ignored me”said Pascal.

Let’s remember that Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone were in a relationship between 2011 and 2015, while it is rumored that Zendaya and Tom Holland They are currently in a relationship after being paparazed kissing in a car, however, none have confirmed the situation.

In the interview where Kevin Feige also participated, they confirmed that they are working on the sequel to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has just been released in theaters.

On what will be the future of Spider-Man on the screen, both reveal that they are already planning the next story of the character of Tom Holland. “Amy and I, Disney and Sony are talking – yeah, we’re starting to actively develop where the story is going, which I’m only saying outright because I don’t want the fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after “Far From Home.” “That won’t happen this time,” Feige noted.

While Pascal added: “At the end of the movie we just made, seeing Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next one.” film”.