Hollywood couples who have been together for years and are never shown together

Many couples from Hollywood They have decided to maintain low-profile relationships, in order to protect their relationship and not expose it to the flashes that often wear it down.

From Ryan Gosling to Macaulay Culkin, meet the Hollywood couples who are rarely shown together

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Our list begins with this solid Hollywood couple, who have been together since 2017. Even so, both have always been very careful to show themselves on their social networks or together on the street.

This has led many times Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin have faced rumors of a separation. But the reality is far away, as they both became the parents of a girl named Dakota Song Culkin in April 2021.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

After her boisterous relationships that monopolized all the covers of the media, Taylor Swift decided to keep her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, with whom she began dating in 2016, low-key.

Since then, there are few occasions that they have been shown together, although the singer mentions it from time to time. In fact, it’s not uncommon for Taylor and Joe to deal with rumors of a possible engagement from time to time.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes

If I told you that the Hollywood couple has been together for more than 10 years, would you believe it? Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes met in the movie “The Place Beyond the Pines.” Since then, the chemistry flowed in such a way that both decided to maintain a relationship.

But their union has been very private, they are rarely shown together and both avoid talking about the other in interviews. Although on certain occasions, Ryan has had words of affection for Eva.

“I know I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with.”

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

Since his bullshit term with Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth has preferred to keep his new relationship low-key, especially to avoid criticism.

Both have been photographed a couple of times by paparazzi and try to stay away from the networks for privacy. In fact, Gabriella Brooks assured that their “personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me. And I feel like in an industry where so much is on display, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.”

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley

The beloved Harley Quinn has been married to Tom for six years, after meeting in 2013 after filming “Suite Francaise”. The actress rarely talks about her relationship, because she tries to keep her life completely private.

It is not strange that Margot Robbie does not have social networks, managing to protect their relationship.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Seven years have passed since the actress said yes to the musician, after waiting 42 years for the love of her life.

Although they try to keep their relationship private, Cameron Diaz has been honest in saying that she is happy to finally have a happy, loyal and unconditional family. Still, she keeps trying to keep Benji far away from her social media.

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus

The beloved actor of The Walking Dead, found love in the actress in 2015. Although it was not until March 2017 that this Hollywood couple just came to light.

In 2018 they welcomed their little daughter and now Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are preparing to say yes in an intimate ceremony.

