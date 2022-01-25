Héctor Moreno did not arrive at Barcelona due to an injury

Hector Moreno It has been a benchmark for Mexican soccer in the Old Continent. The Mexican defender emigrated to Europe at a very young age, since 2008 he went to try his luck where he was until 2019, when he decided to go to Qatar.

The national team debuted in Mexican soccer in 2006 with the UNAM Pumas, where he played 44 games and scored a couple of goals, which led him to wear the “Tricolor” shirt, where he was seen by viewers of the A-Z Alkmaar who took him to the Netherlands.

In 2011 he was hired by the Spanish of Barcelonathe team with which he has played the most games in his professional career with a total of 136 games, seven goals and even six assists.

Héctor Moreno could have arrived at Barcelona

After three years in La Liga football, Moreno was on the verge of signing with Barcelona, ​​the deal almost being signed prior to the 2014 World Cupand then everything fell apart because of the injury who suffered against the Netherlands in the Round of 16 of the tournament.

“Surely it would have been different if I had not been injured, since there were not only talks with the Barcelona, but also had the possibility of having signed before the World Cup. I felt very good in all aspects,” he told TUDN.

In addition, he added that surely he could have joined the Catalans because the tactical scheme and his teammates would have helped him to get out: “What happened happened, it was hard, I had to pause in life”, he sentenced.

Now, although he is back in our country and plays for the Monterey Stripedtook the time to wink at the good relationship he has with Xavi Hernandezcurrent coach of the Blaugrana, as they coincided in Qatar.