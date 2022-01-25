Health registers only 151 more COVID infections in the state

Health published the report on January 25 with 151 infections in the municipalities of Juárez (+95), Chihuahua (+14), Delicias (+7), Guachochi (+2), Bocoyna (+1), Guerrero (+20), Allende (+3), Guazapares (+1 ), Chínipas (+5), San Francisco del Oro (+1), Coronado (+1) and Moris (+1).

The report contains a low number of new positives compared to the trend, this is because the Monday and Tuesday they usually confirm fewer cases due to the delay in captures on the weekend. So on Wednesday Chihuahua could report a much higher number of daily cases.

As for deaths, they found one more in the municipality of Chihuahua.

To date, the state has 395 hospitalized for COVID-19, close to exceeding 400 as has not happened since the largest waves.

Of the total admitted to public hospitals, 325 occupy general beds (65.13% saturated) and there are 70 hospitalized (37.04%).

Dr. Wendy Ávila, deputy director of Preventive Medicine, called for care to avoid contagion in this fourth wave, especially the use of face masks and a healthy distance.

Health published the current recommendations.

Week 1 of the year closed with 8,034 infections, the highest level of the entire pandemic. While the last week that is still in the process of data capture, it already has 5,149 positives, the second highest level.

With the aim of reducing the cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health urges citizens to reinforce preventive measures in their daily activities, with the correct use of the face mask that must cover the nose and mouth, wash their hands frequently and/or use antibacterial gel based on 70 percent alcohol, in each place respect the healthy distance of 1.5 meters between people, as well as carry out cleaning and disinfection of spaces in the house and work areas.

To reduce the risk of contagion by coronavirus, it is recommended to assign one person per family to do the shopping or errands, avoid holding social gatherings or being in crowded places, ventilate closed spaces when opening the windows, as well as avoid hugging or greeting kiss, hand or fist.

It is important to attend the vaccination against COVID-19, during the days that are enabled according to the age group, eat a healthy diet and go to your medical unit for regular check-ups to monitor your health status.

If you have any symptoms such as headache or sore throat, fever of 38 degrees or higher, cough, fatigue, loss of smell or taste, feeling of body aches, runny nose or difficulty breathing and were in close contact with a positive case of COVID-19, you should apply a test and isolate while waiting for the result.

If the diagnosis is confirmed as positive, seek medical attention and continue with the isolation indicated by a health professional.

Citizens can register in the Digital Health application or contact the 9-1-1 emergency number, in which the unit’s medical staff provides medical or psychological care.

