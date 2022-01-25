Google prepares the renewal of its best-selling TV product

A new Chromecast with Google TV, AV1 codec and more storage seems to be in the ovens in Mountain View.

Probably the Chromecast has been the most successful product of the entire Google hardware division in recent times, or at least one of the best sellers, so it is logical that from Mountain View they want take care of such a simple and inexpensive device found in virtually every home turning any screen into a Smart TV with expanded connectivity.

The latter, especially, after the appearance of Chromecast with Google TV in 2020, which added a remote control to the recipe along with the Google TV operating system to offer from this small device an identical experience to that of almost any television with Android TV or Google TV, being able to from installing apps to running games on Stadia or access the main services of streaming In a direct way.

Now, reading our colleagues at 9to5Google, we can tell you that the search engine giant intends renew a device as basic as the Chromecast 2020 with a new model that is already being developed in California, and that has a code name Boreal filtering already some interesting improvements which should be noted.

The Chromecast is such a good and basic product that at this level of price/performance it is difficult to find improvement points, although Google thinks that more storage and the AV1 codec are enough for a 2021 Chromecast with Google TV.

No official information has emerged from the Mountain View offices, so these leaks come directly through the Reverse engineered the latest Google APKs, where you can see references to a device called “Boreal” with hardware from the same family as the “Sabrina”, the internal code name of the Chromecast with Google TV released in 2020.

It is quite reliable that Google is preparing a new Chromecast for 2022, without specific dates for now obviously, and it is also that the sources even dare to speculate about possible improvements, which we are now discussing.

In fact, the first major change will be in the native support for hardware decoding of the AV1 codec, important detail when using services of streaming, then it will offer more quality with less data to transmit by having this format of a better video compression.

They also argue that the internal memory could be increased from the 8 GB of the current model, a capacity that seems fair in these times and that would rise significantly to make Chromecast 2022 with Google TV more capable, especially when installing applications.

Additionally, other media have speculated with a chipset change that also seems logical, while some more ambitious have dared to say that this product will not compete with the current Chromecast with Google TV but rather will target more capable devices like the Nvidia Shield TV looking for more attractive features and performance to get closer to online gaming and become the leading device to run Google Stadia.

We will see what Google has prepared for us in 2022, although we probably won’t have news until we get closer to I/O 2022 in May at least in a more official or informal way, so it will be time to arm yourself with patience for now.

