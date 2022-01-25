Get to know Will Smith’s priceless mansion and what it’s like inside

Will Smith He is known for his successful artistic career, for his work as an actor, producer and rapper, and also for living in a majestic mansion in The Angels, Calif. In this opportunity, we share the main keys of it and we tell you how it is inside. Do not miss the details.

Will Smith and his mansion in Los Angeles: everything there is to know about it

It is not the first time that the American actor Will Smith draws attention with the luxury and value of its properties. In this sense, it is enough to remember the mansion that she had to spend her vacations in Hawaii and that was valued at about $13.5 million.

This figure is quite close to the amount of money he had to pay to get the property in which he currently lives with his family. In total there were about 13.8 million dollars, not counting the expenses that he had to face a few months ago as a result of a home accident.

Located in the city ​​of Calabasas (Los Angeles, California)it has 6 rooms, with 13 bathrooms and is located on a property of about 60 hectares.

Many may already know it, since it is the place where Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wifeperforms his famous Red Table Talk program.

The property has a very free and particular design based on adobe. Inside, the wood and the rustic style are prominent protagonists and, outside, the pool is presented in such a way that it looks like a small natural lagoon.

Will Smith’s new property: another mansion near where he lives

Towards the end of 2021, Will Smith and his partner made headlines by acquiring a new property, which, according to the US press, would be the eighth they have accumulated in said territory.

the same them would have cost about 11.3 million dollars and is also found in Calabasasjust a short distance from the one mentioned in the previous section.

At first glance, it can be seen that the style of the new mansion is very different. First of all, it must be said that it is a new property, which was recently built and completed at the beginning of 2020.

While remaining modern, the style of the house is much more sober and classic. Straight lines are the protagonists and, in terms of decoration, each of the environments is dominated by the color palette of the taupé range.

In addition to being large, each of the rooms has large and bright windows that give the feeling of a greater interior space. At the same time, it has luxuries such as a private tennis court.

Considering all this, what do you think about the mansions that Will Smith and his family own The Angels?