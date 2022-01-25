Get to know Will Smith’s priceless mansion and what it’s like inside

Will Smith He is known for his successful artistic career, for his work as an actor, producer and rapper, and also for living in a majestic mansion in The Angels, Calif. In this opportunity, we share the main keys of it and we tell you how it is inside. Do not miss the details.

Source: Facebook Red Table Talk (/redtabletalk)

Will Smith and his mansion in Los Angeles: everything there is to know about it

It is not the first time that the American actor Will Smith draws attention with the luxury and value of its properties. In this sense, it is enough to remember the mansion that she had to spend her vacations in Hawaii and that was valued at about $13.5 million.

This figure is quite close to the amount of money he had to pay to get the property in which he currently lives with his family. In total there were about 13.8 million dollars, not counting the expenses that he had to face a few months ago as a result of a home accident.

Located in the city ​​of Calabasas (Los Angeles, California)it has 6 rooms, with 13 bathrooms and is located on a property of about 60 hectares.

Many may already know it, since it is the place where Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s wifeperforms his famous Red Table Talk program.

The property has a very free and particular design based on adobe. Inside, the wood and the rustic style are prominent protagonists and, outside, the pool is presented in such a way that it looks like a small natural lagoon.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker