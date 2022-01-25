[FOTOS] Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian reportedly revealed the gender of Kylie Jenner’s baby

Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were photographed shopping for baby items; Kylie Jenner is believed to have a girl

There is very little time left for the second baby of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to be born; Apparently, the couple will welcome their son in the coming weeks, it is even believed that he could be born on the same day as Stormi Webster, her firstborn.

It may interest you: Kylie Jenner’s baby shower photo that would reveal the sex of her baby

The youngest of the Kardashians has shown her baby bump throughout her pregnancy and even published some photographs of her exclusive baby shower, but until now, the billionaire has kept the sex of her baby a secret. However, it seems that her sisters, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian, accidentally revealed the gender of her nephew or niece.

It may interest you: Sex, name, date of birth and how Kylie Jenner prepares to receive her baby

The purchases with which Kendall Jenner would have revealed the sex of Ky’s baby

Kendall and Khloé went shopping at Sherman Oaks, a baby store, but they didn’t count on cameras from their HULU show filming them during their shopping. The funny thing is that the paparazzi captured the model and the businesswoman buying items for girls. Kendall and Khloé were interested in looking at baby toys, among which a pink doll stood out.

Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner shopping at a baby store in Sherman Oaks — January 23, 2022 pic.twitter.com/3b1HY934y5 — KBR Media 📸 (@KBRMidia) January 25, 2022

It is believed that celebrities were making the necessary preparations to welcome Kylie Jenner’s second baby, and if this new theory is correct, the creator of kyliecosmetics and Travis Scott would be expecting their second girl together.

It may interest you: You have to see Stormi Webster imitating Kylie Jenner in this video

Subscribe to the Magazine You: https://www.tususcripcion.com/product/n-tu/

Follow us on Instagram: @revistatumexico