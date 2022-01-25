Filtered Pokémon cards from J Balvin, Katy Perry and Post Malone

Pokemon turns 25 and to celebrate it, he collaborated with several artists to publish an unreleased album.

Artists like J Balvin, Katy Perry, Post Maloneparticipated in the making of the anniversary album and this weekend what could be their special cards from the TCG.

Although Jax Jones, Mabel, Lil Yachty, Cyn, Vince Staples, Louane, Tierra Whack, Yaffle and Mabel also participated in the album, apparently only the 3 aforementioned artists received official letters from the Trading Card Game.

Colombian singer, J Balvincollaborated with the topic ‘Beware’which premiered on October 14 and to date, has more than 2 million views.

J Balvin – Be Careful (Pokémon 25 Version)

For its part, Katy Perry composed the song titled ‘Electric’which was published on May 13 of this year and has 34 million views on Youtube.

Katy Perry – Electric

Finally, Post Malone published its theme in collaboration with the anime on February 27 and has just over 13 million views.

Post Malone – Only Wanna Be With You (Pokémon 25 Version)

Pokémon TCG moves thousands of dollars on the internet

Even though that him Trading Card Game from Pokemon started in 1999 in Japan, in recent years it returned to popularity and became a phenomenon.

On internet resale platforms, the cards can be found at very high prices reaching $1,000 or more.

This is due to the rarity of the cards, which are cataloged as follows:

Common, Evolution, Baby Pokémon, Pokémon SP, Pokémon Prime, Pokémon Lv. X, Pokémon Ex, Pokémon δ Delta Species, Pokémon Legend, Pokémon EX, Pokémon Mega Evolution, and Pokémon-GX.

Until now, it has not been revealed if the special cards of J Balvin, Katy Perry Y Post Malonethey will have a special category and if they will go on sale to the general public.

