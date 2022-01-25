Fight Club ending is altered in China: the police won

David Fincher’s iconic film, starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt, underwent an unexpected and even contradictory modification. It turns out that in China they made another end of Fight Club that the anti-system message of history disappears completely.

But if you don’t remember how the protagonist’s (Edward Norton) story ends, we remind you that he tries to thwart Tyler Durden’s (Brad Pitt) plans until he discovers that they are both the same person.

Afterwards, he gets rid of Tyler by shooting himself in the cheek. Members of Project Mayhem – the group they created and which is anti-capitalist – arrive with Marla (Helena Bonham Carter). In the end, he can no longer do anything and he and Marla hold hands as they watch the explosives go off that “Tyler” had put in buildings of credit card companies.

what is the end of Fight Club in China?

The film recently arrived on the digital platform Tencent Video (which is exclusive to China) and those who saw it quickly realized that the outcome is completely different in terms of execution and message.

Turns out at the end of Fight Club in China, we never see the scene of the explosions; instead a simple legend was placed explaining the following:

“Through the hint provided by Tyler, the police quickly figure out the whole plan and arrest all the criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding.”

And not only that, but they also had the audacity to even invent what happened later with Tyler, as it is explained that “After the trial, Tyler was sent to a mental asylum to receive psychological treatment” and subsequently came out in 2012.

It is not clear if the ending was modified at the request of the government or if it was a kind of self-censorship to bring the film to streaming in the country.

According to Vice, which was among the first sites to report the change, the tape was edited “by a copyright owner and then approved by the (China) government before being sold to streaming sites for distribution.”

The issue of censorship of media products from other countries (especially the United States) is not new in China. On the same platform, Tencent Video, there is another end to the tape Lord of War, starring Nicolas Cage who plays Yuri Orlov.

The story takes place in the arms trade around the world. Despite Yuri being arrested, he escapes prison and returns to dealing weapons. But the film also concludes with the declaration of how the five largest arms producers in the world are also permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, being the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and the People’s Republic of China.

The Tencent Video version is 30 minutes shorter and again uses a message at the end to say that Yuri confessed to all his crimes in court and was sentenced to life in prison.

And in this case it is clear how the end of Fight Club was altered to leave power in the hands of the police.