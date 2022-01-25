Edson Álvarez, from criticism to praise for former Ajax soccer player

One of the mexican soccer players that has stood out the most in recent months in Europe is Edson Alvarez . It has become a fundamental piece in the scheme of the Ajaxearning ownership, the trust of the team and the affection of the people.

When he arrived at the Dutch team he was not to the liking of many, but his great performances have made them retract and praise him for his work in training and his performance in matches.

This time, Ronald DeBoerformer team player amsterdamapplauded the Mexican for the mentality he has shown and already puts him as an example to follow for young people, “You can be a better footballer than Edson Alvarez. The Mexican of the first team. Alvarez He has such a mentality, such a desire to win every duel, every ball, that’s very important! Boer.

In addition, he praised the desire for victory that the footballer emerged from Las Eagles of America, “You can’t just stand by and wait for your teammates to retrieve the ball so they can give it to you. That can only do Messi. The rest of the world must play as a team. Many young talents do not realize these things that are part of the psychological aspect of the game, ”she assured.

The Mexican is a reference in the scheme of Erik ten HagY Ronald DeBoer recognizes that Edson Alvarez He is a footballer with all the bases to continue succeeding in the Ajax, “You don’t need to be the best player to be in the first team. This is much more than playing well with the ball. The physical strength, the mentality, the aggressiveness in the transitions when you lose the ball, that is decisive”, he sentenced.