Dwayne Johnson and his daughter’s terrible prank that leaves him covered in peanut butter

the schedule of Dwayne Johnson It must be one of the busiest in the world, because if it’s not with one movie, it’s with another, and it’s not exactly small projects that this former WWE wrestler selects that we will see soon in Black Adam, the new sequels of Red alert, RedOne, Jungle Cruise 2 and more works that we left in the inkwell. Where we won’t see it, and that’s for sure, it will be in Fast 10, because the actor has already assured that he will not work again with Vin Diesel.

Between feature film and feature film, to The Rock he loves spending time with his family, something that he has shown on several occasions through his personal social networks. The latest post reveals how his daughter plays a tremendous prank on him with a small tray of peanut butter. A joke that although it is sticky sea, it seems that The Rock loves it, because that becomes an unforgettable family moment. Which has also been filmed for posterity. We do not know to what extent the actor knew that this little tray wore so much peanut butter, but of course seeing his face like that is priceless.

Wow “tart”!

The game is a recurring one that he and his daughter seem to be playing together, based on the trust of closing their eyes:

“You would think that after all this time, I would learn my lesson from playing my little girl’s favorite game, ‘Daddy close your eyes.’ Peanut butter is the last thing they want to do, so while they still love hanging out with dad, bring the peanut butter!)”

Johnson is aware that the passage of time is for everyone and that the day will come when her daughters will grow up, and all this will end. Therefore, for now, take advantage of all these moments with your family, to fully enjoy the best in the world.

