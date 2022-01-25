Disney + dates ‘How I met your father’ and details its upcoming releases

The sequel to ‘How I Met Your Mother’ It already has a release date in Spain. Disney+ confirmed this Monday that ‘How I met your father’, with Hilary Duff as the protagonist, will arrive in your catalog next Wednesday, March 9. The sitcom premiered on January 18 in the United States through Hulu, so it will arrive in our country two months behind its original broadcast.

In ‘How I Met Your Father’, Sophie tells her son how she met his father. She and her group of friends will discover who are they, what do they expect from life and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Christopher Lowell, Francia Risa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran and Kim Cattral round out the cast.

Through a press release, Disney + has also advanced other releases that we can see soon:

Films

‘The King’s Man: The first mission’ (February 23). A group made up of the worst tyrants and the most evil criminal minds in history come together to unleash a war that will annihilate millions of human beings. But one man will rise up and fight against the clock to stop them.

‘Red’ (March 11). Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old girl, is torn between being the obedient daughter her mother wants her to be and the chaos of adolescence. Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), her protective and slightly demanding mother, is never separated from her, which is an undesirable situation for a teenager. And if the changes in his life and body weren’t enough, every time he gets too excited he turns into a giant red panda.

‘Ice Age: Buck’s Adventures’ (March 25). Desperate to get some distance from their older sister Ellie, thrill-seeking opossum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place to live alone, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive underground cave. They are rescued by the one-eyed weasel, Buck Wild, an adventure-loving dinosaur hunter. Together they must face the rebellious dinosaurs that inhabit the Lost World.

Series

‘Pam & Tommy’ (February 2). Set in the wild beginnings of the Internet, it is based on the incredible true story of the “sex tape” by Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan). Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the VHS tape went from underground to worldwide phenomenon when it hit the Web in 1997.

‘The Dropout’. This miniseries tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an incredible fable about fame and ambition gone terribly wrong. How is it possible that the world’s youngest billionaire lost everything in the blink of an eye?

‘Moon Knight’ (March 30). It tells the story of Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), a friendly gift shop clerk who suffers from memory loss and experiences flashbacks from another life. Steven discovers that he has dissociative identity disorder and that he shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge, he must grapple with the complexity of their identities as he is drawn into a deadly mystery that dwells among the mighty gods of Egypt.

‘The Kardashians’. The Kardashian/Jenner family will bring the next chapter in their passionate story to Disney+, a new and intimate journey into the lives of Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

‘pistol’. Based on ‘Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol’, the 2018 memoir from legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, the series offers a riveting new perspective on one of rock’s greatest stories – from the boarding houses from West London to SEX, the famous store of Vvienne Westwood and Malcolm McLaren in Kings Road, through the international controversy that caused the release of Never Mind the Bollocks, one of the most influential albums of all time.