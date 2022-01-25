Diet tips if -now yes- you are going to exercise

So you decided to improve your habits, huh? Congratulations! Exercising is a key to success for good health, as well as diet and together they work magic on your body.

How to combine them so that you can achieve your goals? Whether you’re looking to lose weight, build muscle, or simply live a healthier lifestyle, what you eat directly influences how your body perceives exercise.

The nutritionist Alonso Córdova, an academic from the Autonomous University of Aguascalientes, gave us a couple of tips to motivate you on this path.

Food, habits and exercise: the keys to good health

We have news for you: this intention to exercise not only has to do with changing your diet, you also have to keep an eye on how you sleep and how much water you drink.

Although it is recommended in general terms to drink 8 glasses of water daily, if you start exercising it is important that you also increase your water consumption. Córdova recommends between half a liter and a full one per hour of exercise so as not to dehydrate ourselves with sweating.

If you’ve started moving for weight control, it’s important to get a good night’s sleep. They are recommended from 7 to 8 hours of sleep at night because during this period, the body performs different metabolic functions and works to recover from the effort you make during the day.

An important tip: combine cardio sessions with strength; that is, if you run three times a week, do weights or functional training another two.

The first helps to generate resistance of the lungs and the heart and has a progressive evolution; In this way you will be able to increase your intensity when exercising gradually if you are constant. Strength exercises are used to tone muscles and reduce fat.











what to eat after exercise





Specific advice on what to eat and when

Before doing an exercise routine it is important to give the body some gasoline so that it works well and you do not get dizzy or faint. For this he recommends hand fruits such as bananas and apples. If you feel like you’re getting too tired, eat something during your activity.

Don’t forget to take your water bottle to the gym or to the running track. The water will help you feel more energetic.

Did you manage to finish your routine? Congratulations! Now continue to help the body with food so that everything has results.

Consume with confidence foods with vitamins and minerals to help muscle contraction and energy production. A tip from the nutritionist is to fill the plate with colors because this indicative speaks about the abundance of these nutrients.











salad migraine diet if you are going to exercise





Lose the fear of carbohydrates: It is important to consume them before and during exercise because it will be the gasoline that the body needs to do the exercise well without wearing itself out.

Includes fiber in all food intakes. You find it naturally in fruits, vegetables, whole grains – white bread or refined products are not worth it – and legumes. It will help cleanse your intestine.

If you want increase your muscle mass you should eat more of all food groups because your effort will be greater. Waters, here’s a trick: you should also drink more water.

Fat is important too, as long as it is of good origin. Try to look for those found in vegetables such as avocado, mango and walnuts as they also contain fiber that will help digest them better.

As for meat and animal products, look for leaner options They have more protein than fat. You will love including cold water fish, eggs and poultry in your diet.