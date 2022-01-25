Daniel Brühl joins the debate: “If the cinema is dying, Marvel and Netflix are not the only ones responsible”

After just a few weeks ago the renowned Spanish-German actor Daniel Brühl was confirmed as part of the cast of the future adaptation of the novel by Hernán Rivera Letelier, the movie counter, his name generated great expectation in our country. However, this would not be the first time that Brühl establishes contact with a Chilean story, since six years ago he would have already participated in Cologne (2015), along with actress Emma Watson.

As anticipated from the Variety portal, in this adaptation based on the successful 2009 novel by the writer from the northern pampas, Brühl will play a European who will earn the respect of the local community, and then start a relationship with María Magnolia, mother of the protagonist of the story.

Recently, the actor in movies like Goodbye Lenin! (2003), Inglorious Bastards (2009) and The Falcon and the Winter soldier (2021), occupied the director’s chair for the first time, after directing the black comedy Nebenan (2021), a fact on which he delved into an interview published today by the BBC.

About the change when going from participating as an actor to assuming the role of director, Brühl confessed himself anxious.

“The truth is that I really wanted to take all the responsibility and be the captain of the ship. Sooner or later most actors feel like telling their own story. I dreamed of directing, mainly because from time to time during my career, I was upset that I couldn’t be part of the whole filmmaking process and that I was excluded from so many aspects. Making movies is like putting on a concert and great mysteries happen during the trip”, said the actor.

However, he confesses that one of his biggest complications in making the leap was his inexperience in writing, which he was able to overcome thanks to the help of a screenwriter friend of his, which led, in his words, to living: “ The most beautiful experience I’ve had on a creative level. It has been brutal to participate in writing the script, execute the film, decide the shots with the cameraman, edit it… I had a great time”.

In the same way, Brühl delved into what it was like to act as director and actor of his own film, where he admits that he relied heavily on the feedback received from his other colleagues, comments that, however, sometimes put him more than just uncomfortable.

“The truth is that it annoyed me when they told me that a scene was not good at all, that it was shit and that it had to be repeated, but it was essential to have honest people and create a democratic dynamic. It was weird seeing myself for so long when putting together the film. You see yourself so many times that you realize much more when you are good or bad. From time to time it can even hurt,” he told the BBC.

Brühl, who has played Captain America’s enemy in the Marvel universe, also commented on the rise of video game platforms. streaming, and whether his presence could be a threat to the world of cinema.

“I am not very fatalistic and I like diversity. In this age of streaming and television, I see results of the highest quality. I come from the generation in which doing theater and cinema looked very good, but television was associated with bullshit, ”he commented.

Finally, the actor stressed that, in his opinion, this coexistence between cinema and new platforms enriches a sort of ecosystem, although he acknowledges that there are some low-quality productions.

“You have to fill and create so much content for all those masses that sometimes the quality drops. but then you have The Crown (2016), queen’s gambit (2020), Succession (2018), some series that you watch at an incredibly good level. I don’t want to see it too negative, nor to the Marvel universe, which has also been criticized a lot. I believe in coexistence. If the cinema is dying, they are not the only ones responsible. There are people who don’t go to see Marvel movies and consume other types of cinema. The solution is not for Marvel to stop making movies. Maybe we’re just in some kind of valley. That is why it is important that festivals continue to promote the unique experience of cinema”, said Brühl.