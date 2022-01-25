Cruz Azul news: Luis Abram, new Cruz Azul player

Lto directive of Cruz Azul announced the signing of the Peruvian central defender, Luis Abram, from Granada in Spain.

“Left-handed defender Luis Abram (Lima, Peru. 02/27/96) leaves on loan to CD Cruz Azul of Liga MX, the Mexican First Division, until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old Peruvian international, with a community passport,Legged this summer from Argentina’s Vlez Sarsfield and signed with Club Nazar until June 2024“, informs the club nazar through a statement.

Luis Abram has played eight Spanish LaLiga games this season and two from Copa del Rey in which he has added 648 minutes.

Abram, 25 years old, arrives at Los Cementeros as a one-year loan with option to purchase and attend to a need that Juan Reynoso had to reinforce the central defense in the face of the casualties of Alexis Peña and Joshua Reyes, as well as the possible departure of Pablo Aguilar at the end of this tournament.

“We are pleased to announce the arrival of the Peruvian defender, Luis Abram!“, can be read in the welcome message to the Peruvian player on Cruz Azul’s social networks.

It will be the fourth club in the career of the defender summoned by Ricardo Gareca for the Peruvian National Team, After having played for Sporting Cristal in his native country, Vlez Sarsfield in Argentina and the aforementioned Granada where he played only 10 games this season between the League and the Copa del Rey.

Cruz Azul would not yet close its transfer market with this contract, since it is still waiting for a striker to shore up its squad, among which, the most talked about option and Close to materializing is that of the Chilean striker from Colo Colo, Ivn Morales.

