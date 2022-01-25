Condusef teaches you to save 10 thousand pesos in 100 days

you must print or make by hand a calendar. Photo: Shutterstock.com

One of the most difficult challenges in the economic life of people is save moneyhowever, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) teaches you how save 10 thousand pesos In a simple way.

Through the Condusef Magazine, he announced a challenge that you can save 10 thousand pesos in just 100 days.

How to save 10 thousand pesos?

According to the Condusef, you must follow the following steps:

First you must print or make by hand a calendar that is numbered 2 by 2 up to 200

Each box corresponds to a single day, and the number you wrote down will remind you of the amount of money that you must pay that same day

You choose the order, the recommendation is that you start with the medium quantities and then move on to large quantities and finish with the smallest

According to the Commission, Not a single day should go by without you putting money in a jar.or the place where you decide to store it, and you must cross out the amount you have already deposited to avoid confusion.

“Keep in mind that it will be a little more than three months that you will have to save strictly the amount markedthat’s why you decide how to start according to your financial possibilities”, indicates the Condusef.