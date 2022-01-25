Concerts in Peru: Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Coldplay and all the shows that will take place in Lima this 2022 Music Farándula NNDC | LIGHTS

The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) forced many international artists to cancel or postpone their concerts worldwide; however, after almost two years, face-to-face concerts are beginning to be reactivated in our country as well.

bad bunnyColdplay, Harry Styles They have already confirmed that they will make their Peruvian audience vibrate with their shows. But they will not be the only ones, then we tell you that other artists will visit Peru during this 2022.

Bad Bunny – November 13, 2022

The popular “Bad Rabbit” announced that it will be presented in Peru on November 13. The Puerto Rican singer arrives at the National Stadium in Lima as part of his international tour “World’s Hottest Tour”, which will take him to other Latin American countries such as Paraguay, Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador. Tickets will go on sale from Friday, January 28.

Price: Tickets from 175 soles.

Harry Styles – November 29, 2022

The concert of the British singer Harry Styles is scheduled for next November 29. Tickets sold out within hours of going on sale.

Zion and Lennox – February 13, 2022

Zion & Lennox, one of the most important urban music duos in the world, returns to Lima for Arena Peru de Surco, next Saturday, February 12.

Price: Tickets from S/99

Rauw Alejandro – March 8, 2022

The Puerto Rican artist arrives in our country on March 8 to perform at La Pelouse del Jockey Club as part of his “World Tour 2022” tour. Tickets are already sold out.

Louis Tomlinson – June 1, 2022

Louis Tomlinson, former member of One Direction, announced that he will offer a concert in our country on June 1 at the Arena Peru. Tickets for this show are already sold out.

CNCO – June 25, 2022

Musical group CNCO returns to Lima to offer a concert with Rombai and Abraham Mateo on June 25 at the Arena Peru de Surco.

Coldplay – September 20

Coldplay, the British band led by Chris Martin, will offer a show in Lima on September 20, 2022. The appointment is at the National Stadium. Camila Cabello will be in charge of opening the concert.

