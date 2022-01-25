Comorbidities and prognosis of covid patients

The study allowed to define a total of six clusters of patients.

A new multicenter and retrospective investigation based on data from 16,455 patients analyzed from the SEMI-Covid-1 clinical registry9 of the Spanish Society of Medicine demonstrates the greater importance of some diseases to establish a worse prognosis in patients hospitalized for Covid-19such as those related to cardiovascular diseases, obesity or neurodegenerative diseases.

It also shows how the interaction between various comorbidities and not the presence of a single one of them, can affect the results and complications of hospitalized patients with Covid-19. In light of this finding, it is essential, according to the investigators, “to accurately assess all underlying comorbidities in these patients, but not to correlate them with poor outcome as the sole entity, but rather to assess the potential prognostic value of groups of various comorbidities.

The results of the research, carried out using machine learning algorithms, have just been published in an article signed by 23 internists in “Current Medical Research and Opinion” under the title “The importance of association of comorbidities on COVID-19 outcomes: a machine learning approach”.

Of the total of 16,455 Covid-19 patients hospitalized and analyzed in the study (recruited between March 1 and November 23, 2020), 57.4 percent were men and 42.6% women, with a median age 66.4 years old. Of the total study population, 4241 died or were admitted to the ICU; the rest were discharged. The study allowed defining a total of six patient clusterthe first three in the group of patients discharged and the last three in the group of deceased or requiring admission to the ICU.



List of diseases with worse covid prognosis

Group number 1 included 8,765 patients (44.1% women), in which the most significant comorbidities were: asthma, obesity, obstructive sleep apnea and panic disorder. This group had a low rate of risk factors. cardiovascular risk (mainly hypertension) and biochemical parameters showed less inflammation than patients in other groups.

Group 2 included 798 patients (44.9 percent women). The main comorbidities were: HIV infection, hematologic malignancies, solid malignancies, and rheumatic disorders. According to the researchers, “very few patients in this group had cardiovascular disease or cardiovascular risk factors.”

From group 3, 2,651 patients (46.4 percent women) were part of this group. The main comorbidities were: heart failure and atrial fibrillation, several cardiovascular risk factors, vascular diseases and neurodegenerative diseases. Patients in this group also had a significant rate of rheumatic diseases.

Group 4 consisted of 3,557 patients (36.4% women). Like group 3, the main comorbidities were: cardiovascular risk factors, vascular diseases, heart failure and atrial fibrillation and neurodegenerative diseases. However, unlike group 3, there was also a high rate of obesity, obstructive sleep apnea,

COPD and depression.

Group 5 included 457 patients (38.1 percent women). Patients in this group also had various vascular diseases, heart failure and atrial fibrillation, and COPD. Unlike the previous groups, predominated the digestive disorders and chronic kidney failure.

Patients with underlying neurological impairment are vulnerable to more severe Covid-19

Finally, group 6 included 227 patients (37.9% women). The main comorbidities were: hematologic malignancies and rheumatic diseases. Some patients also had HIV infection and heart failure and atrial fibrillation.

In general, patients in groups 4, 5, and 6 were older and had more comorbidity (measured by the Charlson index). They also presented a greater inflammatory load in laboratory tests, as well as more alterations in data related to coagulation.

Heart failure was more frequent in groups 5 and 6 and acute respiratory failure in groups 4 and 5. Group 5 had the highest rate of chronic kidney disease and groups 5 and 6 had the highest rate of disseminated intravascular coagulation. Finally, thrombotic disorders were more prevalent in groups 2, 4, and 6, with more events due to pulmonary embolism than deep vein thrombosis.

In regards to the mortality, group 5 had the worst result. Since groups 4, 5 and 6 included patients older than the rest, the researchers stratified them according to age. The results remained homogeneous for the total sample.



Comorbidities and covid hospitalization

The research shows the relative importance of various diseases in the prognosis of patients hospitalized for Covid-19. The most common comorbidities related to poor prognosis in Covid-19 were: those related to cardiovascular risk factors, as well as obesity, obstructive respiratory diseases, heart failure and atrial fibrillation, and neurodegenerative diseases (as revealed by the RF algorithm used).

The male sex is predominant, mainly in the poor prognosis groups

The study also showed that the male sex was predominant, mainly in the poor prognosis groups. The researchers note here that “there are different potential mechanisms that may explain why women are less prone to severe COVID-19 infections, such as the ACE/ACE2 relationship and the regulation of serine transmembrane protease 2 in men.

Interestingly, the study “reveals that the interdependence of different comorbidities it can lead to outcomes in a different way than a single comorbidity would on its own.” HF and AF have also been shown to contribute to a poor prognosis (more present in group 5). Regarding neurodegenerative diseases, data from previous studies suggest that patients with underlying neurological impairment are vulnerable to more severe Covid-19. These disorders were present in groups 3 to 6.

However, as mentioned above, only patients in groups 4 to 6 had a worse prognosis and again, depending on the association between the diseases that the patients had, the prognosis changed.

In general, complication rates were higher in groups 4 to 6, except for thrombotic events, which were more prevalent in group 2. Cluster 2 (and 6) comprised patients with hematologic malignancies, malignancies solid stones, rheumatic diseases and HIV infection. It is well known that these diseases are linked to thrombotic events and therefore special care must be taken with treatment strategies for these patients, the researchers reiterate.