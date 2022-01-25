Close of the dollar today January 25, 2022 in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua

As of today’s close, January 25, 2022, the dollar american is on 20.6239 pesos, according to information from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

The Mexican peso ended today’s session with a gain of 2.28 cents, which means an increase of 0.11 percent.

It should be noted that yesterday, January 24, 2022, the dollar closed the day at 20.6467 units.

The dollar

The peso managed to recover after suffering a big drop yesterday. However, the financial markets continue to remain in tension due to the confrontations between Russia and Ukraine.

It should be noted that the United States asked its diplomats in Kiev to withdraw and has recommended that its citizens not travel to that area in the following days.

Exchange rate in the main banks of Mexico

Citibanamex buys at $19.96 and sells at $21.14.

Banorte buys at $19.50 and sells at $20.90.

HSBC Mexico buys at $19.91 and sells at $20.60.

BBVA Bancomer buys at $20.00 and sells at $20.88.

Banco Azteca buys at $19.75 and sells at $20.39.

Prices in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua