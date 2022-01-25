Can you imagine her as the ruthless Griselda Blanco?

Sofía Vergara, who conquered international screens with the series modern familyin which he made his funny character from Glory Slim; now, the actress is ready to take a break from comedy and delve into the drama of the world of organized crime.

The Colombian women is in full recording of the miniseries Griseldawhich makes use of the formula of the narco novel, to tell the story of the also called “The Black Widow”.

Sofia Vergara and Griselda Blanco. The Colombian actress with a new challenge in her career. (Photo: Courtesy Twitter and Netflix.)

Based on real events but with many overtones of fiction, the Colombian will represent the facets of motherleader and the chiaroscuros of the legendary Colombian drug trafficker.

“Despite being known for her ruthless and violent ways of doing business, Griselda Blanco was one of the richest drug traffickers in the world who enjoyed a luxurious and glamorous lifestyle,” they describe the project.

Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Paulina Dávila, among others are the actors who are part of the project that will be released this year.

Sofía Vergara enters new territories of acting, with which she wants to show that she can do other characters and thus break the stereotypes on the screen.

Sofia Vergara transforms

During the six episodes, the actress underwent an incredible change that seems to include thinner eyebrows and prosthetics for her nose and chin.

Who was Griselda Blanco?

The Colombian was the pioneer in the multimillion-dollar business of illegal cocaine trafficking from Colombia to the United States through the city of Miami in the 70s and 80s.

Ana Griselda Blanco Restrepo, known by her aliases “The Black Widow” or “The Godmother of Cocaine,” was a Colombian drug trafficker and criminal who died in 2012.

