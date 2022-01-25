Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari turn up the heat on their Hawaii vacation

Britney Spears traveled with her fiancé Sam Asghari to Hawaii after the controversy he faced in recent days against his sister Jamie Lynn. The loving couple left last Thursday on a private jet from Los Angeles to the fabulous island.

Through social networks, the famous shared a series of photos of their rest on the paradisiacal beaches. In addition, the paparazzi of the Daily Mail took on the task of following them and published some images in which the “princess of pop” is seen resting and unconcerned with life.

in the photos, Britney posed in a tiny bikini with a mustard yellow check pattern which revealed one of his many tattoos on the lower part of his back. In addition to classic dark aviator style glasses.

Britney Spears’ legal battle continues

Everything seems to indicate that Britney decided to take a break, as the legal battle against her father continues, two months after obtaining her guardianship after 13 years.

Just last Wednesday Jamie Spears’ attorneys requested that all records related to the case be disclosed so that people can hear the ‘truth’. arguing that the public had a “right to know”.

To which Britney’s defense reacted immediately, accusing Mr. Spears of wanting to clean up his reputation once again at the expense of his daughter.

“We do not believe that a father who loves his daughter would file a lawsuit to reveal her medical records,” Mathew Rosengart mentioned.

Fortunately, Judge Brenda Penny denied the petition in favor of the singer’s “right to privacy of private medical information” and denied a request to withhold conservatorship funds.