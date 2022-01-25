Bicycle, deckchair and outdoor movies: the Bicicine takes place in San Isidro during February

February is approaching and, with that month, an outing for the whole family: the seventh edition of the Bicicine arrives, which this year will have two stages, the Martínez coast and the Villa Adelina Public Park, and a program designed for adults and guys, always based on humor.

From Wednesday, February 9 to Saturday, February 12, at 9:00 p.m. and in the open air, with free admission, food trucks and the joint organization of the General Undersecretary of Culture of San Isidro and the Fundación Cinemateca Argentina (FCA), four nights will be held to enjoy outdoor projections.

An invitation to watch movies on the big screen, with the sky as a ceiling, nature as a curtain in any direction and in two locations that invite you to relax and enjoy before, during and after the performance: the Pacheco beach and the river, in Martínez, and the Public Park of Villa Adelina, in José M. Moreno and Colombres, just there from the Panamericana.

“We will have four wonderful films for all ages that will once again excite the greatest who have already seen them and will surprise the new generations who will watch them for the first time. We expect many spectators and many bicycles in the always relaxed setting of a festival that families know how to share and enjoy, and with all the care imposed by the current health situation,” he said. Eleonora Jaureguiberry, Undersecretary General of Culture of San Isidro.

On Wednesday, lassie come home will open the 2022 edition on the coast and with the story of the boy Florián and his inseparable collie. All very nice until the loss of Florián’s father’s job forces the whole family to move to a much smaller apartment, where… pets are not allowed.

Also on the coast, Thursday will be the turn of A place called Notting Hill, a romantic comedy that takes place in the small bookstore of William (Hugh Grant), a divorcee with a very simple life until the famous actress Anna Scott (Julia Roberts) arrives at the local London neighborhood, and nothing will ever be the same.

On Friday the screen will light up in Villa Adelina with The ninja turtles (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/2014), with excellent animated technology and a New York in danger from the toxic threat of Eric Sacks (William Fichtner) and The Foot Clan, led by the Machiavellian Destroyer, a kind of robotic samurai with sharp blades that go back and forth towards your owner. Ideal moment for the heroes Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael, who will emerge from the sewers to save the city with the help of reporter April (Megan Fox) and her partner Vern Fenwick.

On Saturday, also in the public park and for the closing, The postman (il postino), by Michael Radford. An emotional and endearing film that achieved five Oscar nominations (it won Best Soundtrack) and tells of the deep friendship between the simple postman Mario (Massimo Troisi) and the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda (Philippe Noiret), exiled in a town Italian, who with his poetry and metaphors will try to help his friend to conquer a beautiful young woman.

“The first segment will be with two endearing children’s movies. The first version of Lassie was released in 1943 and the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie is from 1990. Both spawned a large number of series and movies, and managed to transcend generations. Then we will go with two romantic comedies and asymmetrical loves: a Hollywood star with a bookseller and one of the most beautiful women in a town with a postman, and in between the friends helping to make those loves come true. A very enjoyable program, quite eclectic and always with the stamp of bringing a positive message to the public”, commented Marcela Cassinelli, president of the FCA.

Four functions of relaxed air, to arrive on two wheels, shorts and with a blanket to eat delicious things from your own basket on the lawn or sit in a picturesque food court supplied by food trucks that add their charm to a different outing, of cinema and much more.

BICYCLE PROGRAMMING

Wednesday 9/2, at 9:00 p.m. – Pacheco beach and the river, Martínez

“LASSIE COMES HOME” (LASSIE – EINE ABENTEUERLICHE REISE) – Germany 2020, 96 minutes (dubbed into Spanish). Directed by Hanno Olderdissen, with Sebastián Bezzel, Anna María Mühe, Nico Marischka, Bella Bading, Sarah Camp, Matthias Habich, Johann von Bülow, Sina Bianca Hentschel, Jana Pallaske, Jörg Rühl, Justus von Dohnanyi and Christoph Letkowski.

Thursday 10/2, at 9:00 p.m. – Pacheco beach and the river, Martínez

“A PLACE CALLED NOTTING HILL” (NOTTING HILL) – Great Britain 1999, 124 minutes (subtitled). Directed by Roger Michell, with Hugh Grant, Julia Roberts, Rhys Ifans, Hugh Bonneville, Emma Chambers, James Dreyfus, Tim McInnerny, Gina McKee, Dylan Moran, Matthew Modine, Emily Mortimer and Alec Baldwin.

Friday 11/2, at 9:00 p.m. – Golf of Villa Adelina, José M. Moreno and Colombres

“THE NINJA TURTLES” (TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES) – USA. 2014, 101 minutes (dubbed into Spanish). Directed by Jonathan Liebesman, with Megan Fox, Alan Ritchson, Jeremy Howard, Pete Ploszek, Noel Fisher, Will Arnett, Danny Woodburn, William Fichtner, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Saturday 12/2, at 9:00 p.m. – Golf of Villa Adelina, José M. Moreno and Colombres

“THE POSTMAN” (IL POSTINO) – Italy. 1994/ 115 minutes (subtitled). Directed by Michael Radford, with Philippe Noiret, Massimo Troisi, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, Linda Moretti and Renato Scarpa.