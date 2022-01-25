Batalion: The myth of Jewish passivity in the Holocaust must be ended

Jose Oliva Barcelona (Spain), Jan 25 (EFE).- The writer Judy Batalion rescues from oblivion the role of a group of Polish Jewish women who became fighters against Nazism, testimonies that she collects in her book “Daughters of the Resistance “, with which he wants to “end the myth of Jewish passivity in the Holocaust”. In “Daughters of the Resistance”, the author, born in Montreal, part of the Warsaw of 1943, in which a group of young Jewish women decides to rise up against barbarism, after witnessing the brutal murder of their families and the destruction of their communities. Those “ghetto girls,” Batalion recalled this Tuesday in a telematic presentation of the work in Spanish from New York, “participated in the organization of resistance cells to fight the Nazis, acted as couriers, combatants and intelligence agents and they bribed the Gestapo guards, for which they used their Aryan appearance to seduce them and did not hesitate to kill them”. Batalion confessed that she herself “had in her head” that idea of ​​Jewish passivity, despite the fact that her grandparents were survivors and of Polish origin: “These women were not passive, they blew up trains, escaped from the ghettos, bought arms from traffickers in the cemeteries, they dressed up, and that has nothing to do with the narrative that had come to me of sadness, passivity and conforming”. The author began to open her eyes when in the British Library she discovered during her research an obscure book in Yiddish published in 1946 entitled “Freuen in di Ghettos” (Women in the Ghettos), which recounted the stories of resistance and exploits of these young women and , seeing that they were “active”, their purpose was “to help dismantle that myth”. Facing the myth, Batalion discovers in those lives “activity, rebellion, constant struggle, defiance, women looking for food, shooting Gestapo agents” and that thousands and thousands of Jews participated in the resistance and in the more than ninety ghettos in Eastern Europe “managed to rescue more than 20,000 people”. Batalion reveals that the book began “by accident”, because he never set out to write it: “It started fifteen years ago when I was living in London at a time when I was thinking about my Jewish identity and the emotional legacy of the Holocaust and how the trauma of generation to generation.” Although she decided to focus on the resistance activity of Jewish women in Poland, in her research she discovered that “these underground young women arose from the youth movements that existed before the war and that they were in communication with other groups, in Switzerland, in the United States, in Palestine, although they were not acting as part of an international resistance network”. In fact, she adds, even within Poland it was already difficult to connect because “many couriers were shot when they were captured.” The fact that the history of these women has remained forgotten is due, according to Batalion, to many factors, including the fact that “the Holocaust is an extremely complex historical phenomenon and for a long time we have felt uncomfortable talking” about it. . Even today, she points out, there is a lot of discomfort when it comes to talking about resistance because, by giving it too much value, it seems that women who were not so active are underestimated. “There are two undertold stories, that of the Jews in the resistance, especially in Poland, and then the experience of women during the Holocaust, and there is still much to tell and know about it,” she says. There were thousands of young women involved in these “dramatic and courageous activities” and Batalion, who comes from a surviving Jewish family and has a Ph.D. on women, “knew nothing about this episode.” Batalion finds “political reasons, because politics shapes the story of the Holocaust, and then a personal component comes together, because many of these women did not tell their story, or they told it in 1945 and then they did not tell it anymore.” She recalls that “some of them were not believed, they were accused of collaborating, of sleeping with the Nazis to survive, and many of these women felt guilty because, in contrast to the experience of the Auschwitz survivors, it seemed that they had not suffered as much “. In his research, he has found “dramatic stories”, such as that of a young woman whom her colleagues called “the executioner” who pretended to be a peasant and killed Nazis at gunpoint after cajoling Gestapo guards, or ” others who defied the Nazi authorities and ran schools, soup kitchens, nurseries, or others who decided to accompany their children in the gas chambers”. Batalion, who has become co-writer of the project to make the book into a film with Steven Spielberg, reveals that for his next book he thinks of “Poland in the 1930s, with a very modern society” . EFE. jo/ce/acm