Banks and credits with the most complaints in Mexico, according to Condusef

According to the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef), during 2021, users of financial services presented a total of 235 thousand 168 complaints, which represented an increase of 31.8 percent compared to the 178,491 in 2020.

The above means that 8 out of 10 complaints that users presented are related to 10 products, out of a total of 148. We will tell you which ones had the most complaints, so take note.

Which products had the most complaints

The credit card is one of the products that had the highest number of complaints, with a total of 41 thousand 289, this means that there was an increase of 18.4 percent, another of those that had the most complaints are debit cards , with a total of 26,143, which represents an increase of 6.8 percent, all compared to 2020.

In third place are personal loans, with a total of 24 thousand 17 complaints, 31.2 percent more than in 2020. In this section, the increase in complaints against collection offices stands out, which added a total of 22 thousand 485, up 21.7 percent.

In fifth place was the special credit report, with 14 thousand 541 claims, 22.3 percent more than in 2020, car insurance had 12 thousand 834 complaints, a 36.3 percent increase compared to 2020.

The main causes of the claims were the collection management leading the claims, unrecognized consumption, unrecognized electronic transfer, refusal to pay compensation, unrecognized charges on the account, unanswered product or service cancellation request, and not applied.

Finally, the banks that had the most complaints from users are BBVA México, Citibanamex, Banorte, Santander and Banco Azteca, in the top 5 places. They are followed by HSBC, Trans Unión de México, BanCoppel, Scotiabank and Círculo de Crédito.

