American Rust (The Valley of Rust), CANCELED by Showtime: There will be NO 2nd season of the series with Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney as protagonists.





The first season of American Rust (The Valley of Rust), canceled by Showtime USA, will also be the last in the series. The cable channel has just announced, in breaking news, the official cancellation of the dramatic series with Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney of protagonists.

The news of the series’ cancellation comes three months after the season 1 finale.

“We can confirm that American Rust will not be going ahead with a second season.” a representative of Showtime has assured in a statement. “We’d like to thank our partners at Boat Rocker, our talented showrunner Dan Futterman and the rest of the wonderful writers, and our incredible cast led by Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney.”

Salvation possibilities / Opinion of the 2 world leaders in series reviews (Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic):

The producers of “American Rust” they may try to sell the series to other platforms, but the chances of salvation seem slim. It is more than likely that potential buyers will see the show as a damaged product, especially after the initial disappointing reviews. (an average of 48 out of 100 on Metacritic and a measly 28% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes): a decided lack of enthusiasm around the series on the part of the 2 great world critics.

It also didn’t help that the next release after “American Rust” has been “Yellowjackets”, which has received very good reviews (78 out of 100 on Metacritic and 100% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes): is the new fashion series of Showtime.

The hearings:

Midway through its run, Showtime said that “American Rust” was averaging 3 million cumulative weekly viewers across all platforms, and that the show’s streaming audience ranked second all-time among Showtime’s debut seasons. then they came “Dexter: New Blood” and “Yellowjackets” and quickly left “rust” in the dust

The multiple reasons for the cancellation:

The broadcast “timing” of the series may also have harmed it, since it premiered a few months later than expected and was compared (unfavorably) with the “Mare of Easttown” from Kate Winslet on HBO. “American Rust” it featured a more generic setting and largely lacked regional specificity, including any trace of Western Pennsylvania dialect, elements that became a hallmark of “Mare of Easttown”, set in eastern Pennsylvania.

And then there was the decision to provide television critics with only the first three episodes, the slowest of the series. A wrong decision because, in episode four, “American Rust” revealed the identity of the killer and made it clear that this was not a crime novel. With episode four, the pacing of the show began to pick up, but most critics probably never got beyond the first three episodes to discover that “American Rust” actually got pretty good, ending with a terrific first-rate finale. season.

In an interview last November, just after the season finale aired, “American Rust” writer/executive producer, Dan Futtermann, said that his goal was to make a series with a different structure, “That it has the surprise incorporated, that it be a different kind of show”. When asked if he was surprised by the initial negative reaction to the series, Futterman said: “Honestly, I don’t care that much. I just think people sometimes think they have control over things with very limited information. If you spend time with this show, it becomes something very, very different and exciting, not that I don’t think it wasn’t exciting from the beginning, it was just a very different show that was leaving seeds and then growing into something else.”

The series finale is open-ended, with multiple cliffhangers, and therefore unsatisfying for the viewer. A PENALTY.

If there were news of the salvation of the series, we will inform you promptly.

