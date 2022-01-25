According to leaks, Tom Cruise’s Iron Man that we will see in Doctor Strange 2 will have 3 infinity gems and will be much more powerful than the version of Robert Downey Jr.

Doc Strange 2 It is already one of the most anticipated films of the MCU and it is not for less, since various rumors and leaks promise us one of the most epic movies of the entire phase 4 and according to new information, the Tom Cruise’s Iron Man will be incredibly more powerful than the version of Robert Downey Jr.

According to rumors, the Iron Man of Tom Cruise that we will see in Doctor Strange 2 will be superior to the version of Robert Downey Jr.

According to the leaker Moth_Culture, the version that we will see in Doc Strange 2 of Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, not only will it be more selfish and greedy, but it will also be far more powerful than Robert Downey Jr and it is that, apparently, he will have in his possession 3 infinity gems, a more advanced suit and as a trophy, the head of Thanos In a jar.

RUMOR: Iron Man (Tom Cruise) is said to be the most powerful Iron Man we’ve ever seen. He possesses three Infinity Stones, advanced armor, and keeps Thanos’s head preserved in a vial of liquid. Moth_Culture

Let us remember that the Tom Cruise’s Iron Man, In theory, it would be based on the one that makes an appearance in the comics and for this reason, it will have such remarkable characteristics. To finish, let’s not forget that Doc Strange 2 will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

