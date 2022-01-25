A mistake? Track ignites the hype for possible backward compatibility on PS5

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

PlayStation users have dreamed of having an Xbox-like backwards compatibility program for years. The debut of PlayStation 5 seemed like the ideal opportunity for this to become a reality, but we have only had sporadic hints about its possible implementation by Sony.

After being disappointed recently, the hype of the PlayStation community suddenly rose again for a curious detail that happened with the PS4 trophies. This once again hinted at the possibility of seeing backwards compatibility on PS5; however, we recommend that you do not get excited, as everything indicates that it was an error.

Find out: Sony denies ramping up PS4 production after PS5 shortage

Error raises hopes of seeing backwards compatibility on PS5

PlayStation fans noticed a curious detail while using their PlayStation 4: all their earned trophies temporarily disappeared and, out of nowhere, a PS3 logo was displayed on their digital games.

Meanwhile, players were only able to properly view their earned trophies on PlayStation 5. All of this took many fans by surprise, who immediately thought of the rumored backwards compatibility for the system, which would supposedly allow titles from all past PlayStation 5 consoles to be played. Sony desktop.

However, we recommend that you do not get excited, because apparently everything happened because of a problem with PlayStation Network. The PS4 trophies reset smoothly over time and the PS3 logo disappeared.

Some users took screenshots of the bug, which caused their game progress to not reflect correctly. After commenting on the situation on social networks, there were excited fans, but everything soon turned to disappointment when they realized that it was a possible general error of the PlayStation Network.

Some gamers think this bug and other recent clues suggest that Sony is working behind the scenes to make backwards compatibility a reality on PlayStation 5 or on issues with its supposed new service codenamed Spartacus. However, nothing is confirmed for now.

Did trophies always show multiple platforms like this before? pic.twitter.com/DR0N5BPjG5 — Kro (@Jet_Sedjro) January 25, 2022

In case you missed it: reliable informant speculates a possible delay for Grand Touring 7

We recommend you visit this link if you want to know all the news related to PlayStation 5 and its upcoming games.

Related video: PlayStation 5 review

Fountain