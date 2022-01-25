3 Actors Marvel Would Never Hire Again

The MCU has multiple stars loved by fans, but there are some who went overboard and were frowned upon by them and by the production company, so they will never return. Look who they are!

From 2008 onwards, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been in charge of building a true entertainment empire with superhero movies that have had an impact on the world box office and on their millions of fans. Currently this can be seen with the results of Spider-Man: No Way Homegrossing $1,538,282,364 as of last weekend, according to figures from Box Office Mojo.

The mentioned film is carried out by Tom Hollandwho is today the most important celebrity of the MCU for his meaning within the plot as well as outside of it, being a personality very dear to his followers with whom the franchise would like to be linked for a long time. But nevertheless, There are cases in which the production company is forced to make important decisions regarding its distribution, such as dismissals or a refusal to renew, and would never have it among its ranks again.

+ Actors that Marvel would not add to their movies again

Mickey Rourke

The 69-year-old actor played Ivan Vanko in Iron Man 2, a film in which he assured that Marvel erased the best parts of his character and that is why a favorable result was seen for few. Undoubtedly, he is someone they would not hire again, since a few months ago he was in charge of defenestrating Marvel by describing their projects as “garbage”.

Terrence Howard

Iron Man hit the ground running in 2008 with the start of the franchise that continues to this day and among its cast included this actor who embodied War Machine, but as we know later he was replaced by Don Cheadle. According to Howard, he was left out of the MCU because of Robert Downey Jr. and claimed that the company took him into account because of his opinion and also kept money that was supposedly his, but the studio issued a different opinion.

Edward Norton

After the success of the first Iron Man film, what is known as the Cinematic Universe began, adding Hulk with his own film, which starred this actor as the superhero. However, things did not go well for the production, since Norton agreed to the role with the power to change parts of the script that he disagreed with and that was it, he rewrote a large part of the pages at his request and Marvel did not like it at all. , so they disassociated themselves from him and to this day continue to trust Mark Ruffalo.