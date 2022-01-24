Xiaomi begins the Global deployment of MIUI 13: first models to be updated – Xiaomi News

After being announced at the end of December, Xiaomi has started the Global rollout of MIUI 13. With this update, Xiaomi will provide our smartphones with a wide variety of new features, including a new optimized charging system, as well as a new Control Center.

In general terms, MIUI 13 has focused on bug fixes as well as user privacy. Also, this new version updates the system font by my sansadd new animated wallpapers and add a multitude of smart widgets to the desktop.

MIUI 13 begins its global deployment

As planned, Xiaomi has started the Global rollout of MIUI 13, officially debuting in the Xiaomi 11 Lite 4G and also doing it together with Android 12. Yes, it’s about the update. V13.0.2.0.SKQMIXMwhich is aimed at the Global ROM, has a weight of 2.9GB (Recovery) and you can download from this link.

In addition, through the Mi Pilot program, Xiaomi has updated MIUI 13 and Android 12 to the Redmi Note 10 Pro (V13.0.2.0.SKFMIXM), as well as the Redmi Note 10 (V13.0.3.0.SKGMIXM), both updates targeting the Global ROM.

Likewise, MIUI 13 based on Android 12 is expected to arrive throughout this first quarter of 2022 to the following devices:

Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite 4G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Xiaomi 11T, Xiaomi 11T Pro

Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, eRdmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 (2021)

To this small list, which for the moment has been the only one confirmed by Xiaomi, will probably be joined by other modelsespecially those that have been on the market for less than two years.