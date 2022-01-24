Why Raúl Jiménez might not play for Mexico in World Cup qualifying

Raúl Jiménez would be low due to injury with El Tri (Photo: REUTERS/José Cabezas)

The Mexican team is close to resuming activities for the qualifying rounds of the concacaf octagon of the World Cup Qatar 2022 and Gerardo Martino, coach of the Aztec team, has already shared his summoned list, among the names that appeared for the offensive tactic is that of Raul Jimenez.

The Wolverhampton striker will report with the concentration of the Tri in the coming days, however, would be at risk of not having minutes in the duels against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama. In the Brentford vs. Wolves match, corresponding to the Premier League, Raúl Alonso was not called up for the game and had no activity with his team.

Bruna Lage, coach of the English team, revealed that The wolf of Tepeji He presented calf discomfort during the training week, so for last Saturday’s duel they preferred to give him a break shortly before reporting to the Mexican squad.

Although he does not play against Jamaica next Thursday, January 27, his presence in training with the rest of the team would serve to unify the team (Photo: EFE/José Méndez)

At a press conference, Bruno Lage explained the absence of Raúl Jiménez with Wolverhampton: “He felt something in his calf, so we wanted to take care of him.” Such annoyance would affect your participation with the daddy Martino and if the injury worsened it would become a drop from the Tricolor.

Once the American youth squad arrives in the country, the National Team medical team will analyze Jiménez’s medical condition to determine if he will be able to play with the Aztec squad, as reported ESPN. The same portal explained that once the national team was notified of Raúl Jiménez’s situation, the decision was made to bring him to the country for the two home games he will have at the Azteca Stadium.

Even the English team itself spoke of the physical condition in which it finds itself Raul Jimenez and the probability that he does not play with the Tri.

Tata Martino would be considering bringing Raúl Jiménez to Mexico even if he cannot play (Photo: EFE/EPA/Erik S. Lesser)

“Raúl will join (the Mexican National Team), but we think it is unlikely that he will be fit enough to play due to a calf muscle injury,” said the Wolverhampton manager.

Although he might not play any minute of the qualifying matches, Martino would have decided to bring him to Mexico, according to information from ESPN, so his absence from training was ruled out that the Aztec team will have at the end of January for the octagonal World Cup.

Even if I don’t play against Jamaica next Thursday January 27, his presence in training with the rest of the team would serve to unify the team and integrate the newly summoned with the Mexican team.

Jiménez is one of the most experienced players with the Aztec team (Photo: Twitter/@miseleccionmx)

Jiménez is one of the most experienced players with the Aztec team, so his knowledge would be vital to generate harmony in the locker room and work with the spirit ahead of the most important commitments of the Concacaf octagonal.

During the summer tournaments 2021 that Mexico played, the 30-year-old striker was unable to participate in them because he was recovering from his skull fracture that he had in November 2020. So the main argument of the daddy Martino to summon him consists of integrating him into the concentration of the Tri Facing the Qatar World Cup 2022 Y avoid wasting more time without being with the rest of the team.

Due to his skull fracture, Raúl Jiménez was away from the Mexican National Team matches for nine months, a season in which there was activity in the gold Cup, Nations League and the first World Cup qualifiers.

KEEP READING:

Tata Martino announced the list of those summoned with the Tricolor for the qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022

Pumas vs Tigres: this was Gignac’s controversial goal with which he turned the score around

What reason for “Naughty” Arce to start an argument with Julio César Chávez