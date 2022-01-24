Who is Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend? | People | Entertainment

The rapper and actress debuted as a couple in front of the cameras at Paris Fashion Week.

in the style of Britney Spears Y Justin Timberlake, the rapper Kanye West and model Julia Fox appeared officially for the first time in public during Kenzo Fall/Winter catwalk during Paris Fashion Week, wearing flashy outfits in denim.

Ye, what is the singer called now Grammy nominated for his album Donda, separated a year ago from the socialite kim kardashian, who in turn, has been seen with the comedian Peter Davidson.

Fox, 31, showed off her silhouette in a cropped jacket in the shape of a cone bra, along with low-cut jeans, black gloves and statement gold earrings who shone with their hair tied in a tight bun.

Fox began dating the singer earlier this year, after her breakup with pilot Peter Artemiev, whom he married in 2018.

“I mean, I’m still in a state of shockFox wrote in a post to Interview in January 2022.”Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.. I don’t know how he did it, or how everything got there on time. But I was so surprised. What, Who does stuff like that on a second date? Or any date!”

“At this time, the vibes I’m getting have a lot to do with tolerance, kindness and love (…) People shouldn’t be defined by their darkest moment. We have created such a hostile environment, especially on the internet,” the 31-year-old model commented, referring to the latest controversies surrounding Ye.

Fox achieved recognition by participating in the thriller Uncut Gems (2019), starring Adam Sandler and directed by Josh and Bennie Safdie.

As a model, she has appeared in campaigns for Diesel and Coach New York; and in editorials for magazines Wonderland, Vogue, Vogue Italia, Paper, V and Interview. (AND)