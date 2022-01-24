WhatsApp: Trick to download the photos that are seen once

Today we will introduce you to a trick of WhatsApp with which you will learn to download the photos and videos that are seen once, so continue reading so that you know step by step how to carry it out.

If you want to download the photos or videos you disappear in WhatsApp, we will introduce you to a method without the need for programs.

It should be noted that the application belonging to Goal It has a series of functions that many are happy to use: you can send from fun emojis to entertaining PDF documents.

Whereas with disappearing photos and videos it only allows people who receive a photo or video to only see it once, then it will self-destruct on WhatsApp.

Although there is a simple trick to keep it, without the need to download APK, this can break the security of the files.

However, first of all, we advise you to always keep the other person informed about the fact.

STEPS TO SAVE THE PHOTOS OR VIDEOS THAT ARE ONLY SEEN ONCE ON WHATSAPP

The first thing will be to enter the WhatsApp application.

Later, before opening the one-time image, make sure you know how to take a screenshot.

Now you just have to open the image and take a screenshot.

The screenshot is usually executed by pressing the power button with the volume down button.

For one-time videos, you’ll need to download the Screen Recorder app on your Android phone.

Open the video, but without first putting it on Record.

For iPhones, simply slide Control Center and click Record.

Now when you want to watch the video, you can edit it and cut the piece you need.

Always remember to keep the other person informed that you have made a method of being able to capture the WhatsApp image or video that is seen once.

