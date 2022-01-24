WhatsApp: guide to access the “secret menu” | WASAP | WSP | WP | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

WhatsApp it is full of secrets. The instant messaging application has options that have always been there, but very few people take the trouble to review them. For example, there are many users who do not know how to enter the “secret menu” of the application.

The “secret menu” is hidden in the icon of the WhatsApp and can be activated with a medium press. It should not be so short as to enter the messaging service or so long to change the location of the icon. You may need some practice, but it’s not impossible.

Once in the “secret menu”, the system WhatsApp opens some pretty useful shortcuts so you can perform tasks without opening the app first. The menu offers quick access to the last three conversations in which we have interacted, the three most recent from the messaging service.

One click on the conversations offers immediate access to the chat. If you long press on any conversation, you will create a shortcut to the conversation and place it anywhere on the desktop.

WHATSAPP | More options

Another option available in the “secret menu” of WhatsApp is a shortcut to the camera to take a quick picture and share it in conversations. The best thing is that you can turn this function into a shortcut on the desktop of the smartphone. Added to this function are the widgets to have more application services at hand.

Finally, the “secret menu” of WhatsApp It allows you to stop the application operations with the button that looks like an hourglass and the information button works to uninstall the application or check the latest version.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify Y spreader. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.