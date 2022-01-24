what has happened to the cast almost 25 years after its premiere

“I Say a Little Prayer”, a famous song by Aretha Franklin, evokes one of the most popular scenes from the movie “My Best Friend’s Wedding”. It was the precise moment in which George (Rupert Everett), best friend and supposed boyfriend of Julianne (Julia Roberts) encourages everyone to sing in the middle of the restaurant under the gaze of his best friend and true love played by Dermot Mulroney.

The film was released in 1997 and was a box office success. They were not a little enchanted by the story of the friend who tries to steal her childhood best friend from her wedding with a wealthy young man. Almost 25 years later, this has been the fate of its main actors.

Actress Julia Roberts has established herself as one of the best paid in Hollywood. Four years after starring in this romantic comedy, the famous actress won the Oscar for her role in Erin Brockovich, a film that was also awarded the Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critic’s Choice Award.

The star became a mother of twins in 2004 and later in 2007, married to director Danny Moder. Added to his long and successful filmography are Notting Hill (1999), Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Mona Lisa Smile (2003), Eat Pray Love (2010), The Normal Heart (2014) and Ben Is Back (2018).

The actor, who gave life to “Michael O’Neal”, has added successful projects in his career. These include Young Guns (1988), Staying Together (1989), Where the Day Takes You (1992), Point of No Return (1993), Angels in the Outfield (1994), The Wedding Date (2005), and August: Osage County (2013). Estya Ultima was also played by Julia Robets.

In personal life, he became a father in 1999, after his marriage to fellow actress Catherine Keener. After his divorce in 2007, he was related to the Italian photographer Tharita Catulle, whom he married in 2008 and had two daughters: Mabel and Sally.

His character in My Best Friend’s Wedding was one of the most charismatic. “George Downes” was Julianne’s friend and false fiancé, but also the one who tried to make her give up her infatuation with “Michael”.

It was precisely his performance in the romantic comedy that earned him his first Golden Globe nomination, as well as his participation in “An Ideal Husband” in 1999. A year later he starred in The Next Best Thing as Madonna’s best friend, from who is a great friend. In 2015 he joined the series The Musketeers where he played Philippe Achille. He made his Broadway debut in The Mocking Spirit alongside Angela Lansbury.

During the 2000s she was considered the queen of romantic comedy. He stood out in films like Mary (1998), Vanilla Sky (2001), In Her Shoes (2005), The Holiday (2006), Knight and Day (2010), Bad Teacher (2011), and The Other Woman (2014). She finally announced her retirement from acting in 2011 and has now focused on motherhood with her daughter Raddix, who was born in 2019.

The famous participated in the meeting of the original cast that in 2019 organized the magazine Entertainment Weekly. “People come up to me and say ‘my best friend’s wedding’. It’s just this feeling of joy that comes from them, I appreciate it very much,” said the actress.