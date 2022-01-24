what Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have said about their transgender daughter

Since Shiloh Jolie Pitt reconfirmed her change in style by wearing an elegant Dior gown for the red carpet from Eternals, Speculations have come out about what his sex reassignment is about. This is because the 15-year-old girl has identified with the male gender, According to their parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt throughout the years.

What is Shiloh’s gender identity

Shiloh is the fourth daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but the first to be born biologically from the union of both. He was born on May 27, 2006 and has five siblings (biological and adoptive): Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, Maddox Y Pax.





Although this young woman originally from Namibia has not identified as a girl or a boy, the issue of gender identity comes from her childhood. Shiloh has dressed as a boy (or in clothing considered masculine) since she was two years old, and it was only this 2021 that she appeared with a dress and makeup on a red carpet. And in these years she has worn her hair both short and long (at chin height).

What Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have said about Shiloh’s gender identity

One of the first statements about Shiloh’s gender was given by Brad Pitt in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. And he explained: “[Shiloh] he just wants to be called John. John or Peter. Because it’s something with Peter Pan.”

In 2010, Angelina Jolie told Vanity Fair that Shiloh has been exploring her gender since she was three years old. “He wants to be a boy, so we cut his hair, he likes to wear boy’s clothes, and he thinks he’s one of his brothers.” Angelina also revealed details about her daughter’s style, then four years old: “she likes sports jackets, casual suits, so she wears a suit with a tie and jacket, pants or pants”

A source told Entertainment Tonight That last year, Brad admitted to being “very proud of Shiloh and what she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters.”

At the moment neither of Shiloh’s two parents, already divorced, have made more statements about the young woman’s gender or about her change in style. But Shiloh Jolie Pitt is already considered an icon of the LGBT community and an inspirational figure for future generations.