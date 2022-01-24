West Spielberg Story – El Periódico Extremadura

Beware of the past. I almost always approach mine on tiptoe and afraid of some surprise. The personal past keeps traces that usually go from the most noble to the most abject, all of them ordered according to their prize, their shame, their acceptance or their rejection. Opening the brain and activating memory are risky decisions. A light should warn you at the slightest movement: “It is dangerous to look inside.” There is no greater disappointment than returning, excited, to the book or movie that changed your life, and seeing that they no longer keep anything that marked you at the time.

It is good to accept, in these cases, that the prisms change over time. That «we, those of that time, are no longer the same». Reviewing, on the other hand, the historical past, that of the time in which you lived and of which you only keep the memory of some specific events (for the rest, the newspaper archives are already there, if necessary), is much less risky; it is clear that in the totum revolutum of shared events one feels much less exposed and vulnerable.

When Steven Spielberg announced his intention to shoot a new version of West Side Story, all my alarms went off. The traffic light of memories turned amber, attentive to changing red or green depending on the result. Not in vain Robert Wise’s film occupies many bulky volumes of my sentimental memory. There was a time when I remembered with certainty the times I got to see it at the newly opened Aribau cinema in Barcelona. Now, not so reliably but very closely, I could say that there were fifteen to twenty, in as many morning sessions throughout 1963.

If we add to this another viewing for each year since then (television shows, Beta and VHS videos, LaserDisc, CD-Rom, BlueRay and various other obsolete media), the sum gives a result close to eighty. It is, needless to say, the movie I have seen the most times in my life. Add to this the occasional enjoyment of the theatrical original and call me freaky if you feel like it. I cannot (neither should nor want) to contradict them.

With this backpack behind me, what to do with the new version of Spielberg? resist me? Looking for excuses? Delay the moment of meeting? Or, on the contrary, face the challenge and expose myself to disappointment – if there were any, it was possible – with a willing spirit? That is what I did. I entered the cinema with fear in my body, I confess. And I left, exultant. Because what seemed difficult, if not impossible, had been achieved: this West Side Story of today is not only as good but it is better, much better than the one from back then. Put bluntly: Spielberg is a genius and his movies are great. The film is as beautiful, emotional and exciting as Wise’s, but much more alive, hard, direct, radical and committed. A godsend for those of us who, like me, were in our twenties in the sixties.

*Actor