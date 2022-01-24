Volkswagen started pre-production of the ID.Buzz electric van

Volkswagen has started pre-production of the fully electric ID.Buzz van at its factory in Hannover, Germany.

Through a teaser video published on their social networks, Volkswagen revealed that pre-production started from the electric heiress of the legendary T1, the ID.Buzz. The process is being carried out at its plant in Hannover, Germany.

That said, the video shows two pre-production models, still in camouflage, leaving the assembly line. In addition, the brand announced that it will organize a launch event for journalists, next week in Barcelona.

Focusing on the electric trucks revealed, one of them features sliding rear doors on both sides, while the other only has a sliding door only on the right side.

Electric van: what we know

Now, the invited journalists will be able to driving for the first time the long-awaited electric van, during the brand’s ‘covered driving’ event. In addition, this will precede the official presentation of the model scheduled for the Next March 9.

Although few details have been revealed about the ID.Buzz, it is possible that it will become the first model to incorporate largest battery available for the MEB platform of the Volkswagen Group, with a capacity of 111 kWh.

According Automotive News, the brand wants to build a passenger and cargo version for Europe, as well as a passenger car for the United States, exclusively as a long wheelbase model. On the other hand, Volkswagen has only confirmed the factory in Hannover, Germany as the site of production of the electric van.

Its commercial launch on the European market is scheduled for third quarter of this year, with deliveries for United States in 2023. However, the new ID.Buzz is also cited for Brazil.

Sandy Garcia Tarazona.




