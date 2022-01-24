Tom Brady leaves his future in the air after loss to Rams

The Buccaneers quarterback assured in a press conference that he will take it day by day and see where he is

The All-Star Quarterback Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, has not thought about his future after the defeat against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

At the post-match press conference, Brady assured that all his attention was on the Rams, however, did not commit to return next season with the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady was left without the opportunity to seek the two-time championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Getty Images

“I haven’t thought much about it [futuro]”, he declared. “So we’ll take it day by day and see where we are.”

Through social networks, the company Brady, TB12, shared a message, promising that better things are coming, although without giving too many details about the quarterback’s future.

“You win or you learn,” says the message. “There are no failures, only lessons. When you fall, you need to get up with more enthusiasm than you fell with. Now we look back on an incredible season, learn our lessons and pick them up … because even greater things are coming.”

This Sunday, Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that Brady will take some time before deciding whether to return for the next season with the Buccaneers.

Brady, 44, has signaled in the past his desire to play in the NFL until age 45 and still has one season left on his contract with Tampa Bay.

the departure of Brady is an issue that has quietly come up within the organization of Tampa Bay for weeks, and there has been internal uncertainty about what the future holds for the seven-time Super Bowl champion and all-time NFL passing leader.

Brady, 44, plans to take some time after the season ends, a month or more, to assess how he feels physically and mentally while gauging his family’s wishes, sources added to ESPN.

The defeat left the Buccaneers without a chance to defend the Super Bowl title they won last season.