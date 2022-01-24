This is the Thierry Mugler dress that Kim Kardashian couldn’t go to the bathroom for

This Sunday afternoon the French designer died at the age of 73, Thierry Mugler, who was known for his work with world stars, where he always opted for unconventional outfits and taking risks.

Within her work, she was characterized by wearing clothes with very marked and risky structures, such as the ‘wet’ dress of kim kardashian which earned her several compliments, however, the famous had some problems with this dress.

Kim Kardashian couldn’t go to the bathroom

During the met gala of 2019, event held by Anna Wintour, editor of Vogue. The member of the kardashian family decided to wear a dress made by Mugler himself.

The costume was made of silicone with glass beads that simulated drops of water and gave an effect that, without a doubt, earned several compliments. Despite this, the dress was very fitted, to the extent that it made the wearer look somewhat uncomfortable.

“If I have to pee… it will be a problem,” Kim K. mentioned to the press, when it was seen that she had to wear two girdles to shape that slim waist.

“If it’s an emergency, I think I’ll pee in my underwear and then I’ll ask one of my sisters to clean my legs,” was the final solution proposed by the most famous of the Kardashian clan, who in the end received several compliments for his clothing.

