This is the anti-inflammatory diet to avoid dementia

Dementia is defined as the progressive loss of cognitive functions due to damage to the brain. Consequently, this disease generates incapacity for the development of daily activities, which is why it is essential to treat it, as well as take food precautions reflected in a diet anti-inflammatory, which we will talk about next.

It is a fact that food is central to the care of the brain and therefore to prevent dementiaas well as for better health. In turn, in recent weeks, an investigation led by scientists from the United States, Greece and Ireland has been carried out, revealing how to protect human beings against this disease. That is why, although there are foods that increase the risk of dementia, there is also a diet that will help fight it.

Related news

The scientific journal Neurology was responsible for publishing the study in which it is argued that a diet anti-inflammatory will help protect the brain of the dementia. The investigation was in charge of analyzing the relationship between this type of diet and the suffering of said disease, determining that the consumption of inflammatory foods can develop brain conditions.

The study looked at the effects of inflammatory diets on cognitive decline, confirming that dementia It can appear in case of consuming inflammatory foods. Therefore we can easily find some nutritional tools to combat the aging of the brain and thus play a role in fighting inflammation, which will be responsible for increasing the risk of cognitive decline.

Photo: Pixabay

Following this line, the scholars pointed out that carrying out a diet anti-inflammatory will be vital to collaborate in the protection of the dementia, achieving good brain health. In this sense, it is suggested to avoid processed foods, unhealthy oils, refined carbohydrates and alcohol. For its part, it is important to increase the consumption of vegetables, fruits, fish, nuts, seeds, garlic and legumes.