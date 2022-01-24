Thierry Mugler, the iconic French fashion designer, has died

Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler during Paris Fashion Week at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs on September 28, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Bord/WireImage)

French designer Thierry Mugler, who reigned in fashion in the 1980s, died this Sunday at the age of 73 of “natural causes,” according to his agent Jean-Baptiste Rougeot.

“We are devastated to announce the death of Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23, 2022. May his soul rest in peace,” says the brief message posted on his Instagram account. The text is not accompanied by any image, just a black box.

(Thierry Mugler, Montreal Museum of Fine Arts)

In his long career, Mugler dressed some of the biggest names in the worldincluding Kim Kardashian -who wore her suit to the 2019 Met Gala-, Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Jerry Hall, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Rihanna, David Bowie, George Michael, Linda Evangelista, Demi Moore, Megan Fox, Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Cindy Crawford, Tyra Banks, Sharon Stone, Diana Ross, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Robin Wright, Bella Hadid… and many others.

Cardi B with a vintage Thierry Mugler



Mugler’s work it spanned at least three different decades of fashion, and was beloved by Hollywood stars.

In addition to his contribution to fashion, the French also left its mark on the world of fragranceswith a line of perfumes that continues to be a bestseller.

As detailed vanity, Mugler was very innovative in the use of materialsin the 1990s, he took to the catwalk garments made of latex, glass, a two-piece rubber piece and a robotic armor (Maschinenmensch) inspired by ‘Metropolis’ and made together with the aeronautical engineer Jean-Pierre Delcros.

“My true vocation is the show,” the French creator used to say.

In fact, the designer conceived his parades as functions. The garments were part of a theatrical show with models, scenery, music and lights. And he was the first designer to sell tickets to his shows.

Mugler was known for his bold collections that defined the style of the 1980s, with garments noted for their structure and sleek silhouettes. He organized spectacular public presentations for his creations and was recognized for his “Angel” scent.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, with a Thierry Mugler design at the 2019 MET gala (AFP)

In 2019, she designed the dress worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala, inspired by Sophia Loren in 1957’s “Boy on a Dolphin.”His fashion shows were the most legendary and iconic in history.” Kardashian, 41, told the magazine People.

After his retirement, Mugler worked as an artistic adviser to Beyoncé, including designing the costumes for her “I Am…” world tour. Other famous names dressed by the Frenchman include everything from icons like David Bowie, George Michael, Cindy Crawford and Sharon Stone to current stars like Cardi B, Katy Perry, Rihanna and Bella Hadid.

Mugler was also famous for his line of perfumes, which are sold to this day. Her most recent fragrance, Angel Nova, launched in June 2020. Her first perfume, Angel, was launched in 1992 and was said to be the favorite of Hillary Clinton and Barbara Walters.

Born on December 21, 1948 in Strasbourg, France, Mugler began designing in the 1970s. He became known for his dramatic and avant-garde designs.

He arrived in Paris at the age of 20 and created his “Café de Paris” brand in 1973, a year before founding the “Thierry Mugler” brand. He made his name largely in the 1980s. The iconic designer also helped pave the way for transgender models, as Mugler hired them for his dazzling runway shows.

The couturier retired from fashion in 2002. The brand was relaunched in 2010 as Mugler, which is currently under the creative direction of designer Casey Cadwallader.

“I will never be him, I don’t want to try to be like him, I don’t want to copy him. But I want to respect him, do justice to his legacy. I think about that when I work: it should be something that represents me, and that is respectful. I give myself the freedom to be myself because he gave himself the freedom to be himself.”, the American told Vogue magazine in August 2021.

