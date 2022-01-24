Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73 | kim kardashian | Beyonce | Cardi B | Eint | shows

french designer Thierry Mugler He died at the age of 73 of natural causes, according to his spokesman Jean-Baptiste Rougeot. With his death, a great chapter in the history of fashion closes, where the French couturier established his reign in the 80s.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker