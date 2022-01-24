Thierry Mugler, iconic French fashion designer, dies at 73 | kim kardashian | Beyonce | Cardi B | Eint | shows

french designer Thierry Mugler He died at the age of 73 of natural causes, according to his spokesman Jean-Baptiste Rougeot. With his death, a great chapter in the history of fashion closes, where the French couturier established his reign in the 80s.

The tragic news was confirmed through a publication on their official social networks on Facebook and Instagram.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23, 2022. May his soul rest in peace” , reads the description that is accompanied by an image on a black background.

The favorite of Hollywood celebrities

The extravagant designs created by Thierry Mugler paraded for three decades on the red carpets of Hollywood, as well as catwalks and other stages.

One of her most memorable pieces is the black dress she designed for Demi Moore in the movie Indecent Proposal (1993).

And in the long list of celebrities she dressed are big names like Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Jerry Hall, Beyonce, Katy Perry, Rihanna, David Bowie, George Michael, Linda Evangelista, Megan Fox, the Kardashians, Miley Cyrus, Madonna , Cindy Crawford, Tyra Banks, Sharon Stone, Diana Ross, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Robin Wright, Bella Hadid, among others.

Sadomasochism and haute couture

Thierry Mugler, who was born in the city of Strasbourg in December 1948, managed to impose his style of structured clothing and stylized silhouettes with giant shoulders and a narrow waist, in which he combined elements of sadomasochism with haute couture in garments made of latex and leather. , your favorite materials.